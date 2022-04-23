Local elections 2022: Why Harrogate's Green Party believes it has a real chance of success

Left to right: Green party candidates Arnold Warneken, Tamsin Worrall and Bill Rigby.

The Greens say they hear cries for change "every day on doorsteps," with the climate change agenda increasingly occupying the minds of the public.

In a pre-election pitch to voters, the Greens say their policies are becoming more popular with the electorate and that they now have a "realistic" chance of getting councillors elected in the Harrogate district.

A party spokesperson said: "People are tired of local businesses being failed by politicians interested only in big business and cronyism, tired of failing local services unable to keep the streets clean and safe, tired of losing green spaces to yet more housing, only the bare minimum being affordable.

"Tired of poor local transport services leaving communities stranded, tired of standing in traffic queues, tired of local communities being failed on a daily basis.

"This May, we have a choice to be able to make things better."

The Greens have put forward 13 candidates for the Harrogate district in the 5 May elections and believe that if they get councillors elected, more will follow in future.

The party said: "When one Green gets in, others quickly follow as the local communities reap the benefits from progressive Green policies.

"A Green in the room works for you, not doing what they are told by party bosses looking to serve their donors.

"A Green vote is a vote for progressive politics and genuine change. It now has a realistic chance of returning a Green councillor. You can make this happen on 5 May."

Arnold Warneken, who became the first ever Green councillor in the north of England when he was elected to Harrogate Borough Council in 1991, is leading the Green's election charge.

He is going head-to-head against the Conservative's Richard Musgrave for the Ouseburn division which is being contested by just the two candidates.

Tamsin Worrall, who works as a railway signaller, is the Green candidate for Bilton and Nidd Gorge, while scientist Paul Ko Ferrigno is contesting the neighbouring Bilton Grange and New Park division.

Gordon Schallmo, a draughtsman at a steel construction firm and volunteer at a nature reserve, is standing for the Greens in his second election. He is challenging three other candidates for Fairfax and Starbeck.

Leighton Regayre, who is a climate science researcher at the University of Leeds, is competing for the Coppice Valley and Duchy division, while Clark Pearson is hoping to become councillor for Boroughbridge and Claro.

Andrew Rickard, chair of the Harrogate Green Party, is standing for the Harlow and St Georges division. He runs a consultancy company and is also a scout leader and rugby coach.

Bill Rigby, who became the first ever Green mayor in Knaresborough in 2016, is competing for the Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate seat.

In Ripon, IT worker Robin Burgess is standing for the Ure Bank and Spa seat, while communications officer Hannah Corlett is aiming to win the nearby Wathvale and Bishop Monkton division.

Gillian Charters, who works as a teacher and volunteers at a mental health charity, is the Green candidate for Oatlands and Pannal.

The Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale and Tockwith seat will be contested by Alex Marsh who is semi-retired after running an organic food business for 35 years.

And the final Green candidate is Paul Trewhitt, a chartered marketer who is standing for Washburn and Birstwith.

Those elected will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before transitioning to the new council in April 2023.

The deadline to register to vote has passed and those on the electoral register should have received a polling card or letter during the last two weeks in March.

Polling stations will open from 7am to 10pm on election day.

Those who are unable to vote in person can apply to vote by post or proxy.

For more information go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/voting-elections/county-elections