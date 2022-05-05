Local elections 2022: When will results be announced for the Harrogate district?

Today's elections have been described as a "defining moment" for North Yorkshire.

A total of 310 candidates are competing for 90 seats on a new unitary authority which will provide all council services in the county from April 2023.

The new North Yorkshire Council will replace the existing county, district and borough councils - including Harrogate - which have served the county since the last reorganisation in 1974.

Those elected will serve on North Yorkshire County Council for its final year and then a further four years on the new unitary authority.

Polling stations are open until 10pm today - and the results will be announced tomorrow.

The results will be announced from count locations across the seven districts including Harrogate, Selby, Scarborough, Hambleton, Richmondshire, Craven and Ryedale.

In Harrogate, this will be at Harrogate Convention Centre where the verification of votes will start at approximately 9am, followed by the counting of votes around 11am.

The results will then be announced on a division-by-division basis.

This is expected to happen over lunchtime and into the afternoon.