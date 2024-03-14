Life of hands-on experience highlighted as Swinton Estate owner seeks to become first Mayor of York and North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lib Dem candidate has had 24 years as an entrepreneur following a successful stint as a commercial lawyer in London.

Before moving back North, her professional role saw her at one point getting involved in the London Eye acting for British Airways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Felicity Cunliffe-Lister and her husband Mark took over Swinton Park in 2000, the family estate has been utterly transformed, maximising all its potential and green space to transform a historic location into a model of the modern visitor economy.

Lib Dem Felicity Cunliffe-Lister says she is committed to getting things done if elected mayor of York & North Yorkshire. (Picture Charlotte Graham)

The estate now employs more than 150 staff.

The Lib Dem candidate was quietly instrumental in the redevelopment of the castle as a luxury hotel, as well as creating additional bedrooms, a Cookery School, a Bird of Prey Centre and a Country Club & Spa – with the emphasis on sustainability and carbon reduction.

It’s this practical, hands-on approach to delivering change for the better of all, that Felicity is focused on in her campaign to become the first-elected mayor of York & North Yorkshire.

"I’ve had a really broad range of experience in business, from initial start up to development and now leadership of a team of more than 150 staff,” said Felicity.

A Yorkshire Champion - Lib Dem Felicity Cunliffe-Lister who wants to deliver change for the better. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition my legal training has given me the benefit of negotiation skills and a keen awareness of compliance and risk.

"I always roll my sleeves up and get the job done, everyone who works with me knows that.

"I don’t come from a privileged background - and there are many who think that I have - and I’m not scared of hard work.”

Felicity's three children have grown up in Masham not far from Swinton.

As someone who knows Harrogate well, Lib Dem mayoral candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister is a firm believer that Harrogate needs its own voice. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being busy, she has been involved in the running and fundraising for Acorns, the Masham play group, been a governor at Masham School, and is currently a governor at Cundall Manor School.

Although the Lib Dem’s mayoral candidate says she has “always been politically engaged”, she only entered politics proper last year when she was elected to the Masham and Fountains division in North Yorkshire Council for the first time.

She admits to a few “eye opening moments” when she first got involved in politics but it probably says a lot about Felicity’s commitment that she is standing for this powerful new role which would entail a multi-million pound budget to oversee the county’s economic strategy, transport, housing and more.

Her general approach is a call for “delivering change for the better, driving sustainable growth and demanding a better deal for us all”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as someone who knows Harrogate well, Felicity Cunliffe-Lister is a firm believer that Harrogate needs its own voice after the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council.

As such, if elected mayor on May 2, she would be seeking a guarantee from North Yorkshire Council that a Harrogate Town Council will actually be established within 12 months.

With an entrepreneur's eye, she can also see the potential, as well as the threats, to Harrogate’s hospitality sector and visitor economy.

"I am a firm supporter of Harrogate’s cultural assets, including the Royal Hall and Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harrogate Convention Centre can have a successful future if it is run more as a commercial enterprise.

"If we are going to be serious about securing the future of the town’s high street we need to bring in things like more living in the town centre above retail units and a business rates holiday for start-ups and small independents.

"Harrogate needs a voice and, if I were to be elected, I would work alongside local leaders to give it one.”

With a background that is both urban and rural, Felicity says she is keenly aware of the plight of the farming sector in an era beset with challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am the only candidate with real rural connections,” she said.

"There are profound issues holding back the rural economy which the Government is to far too little to address.

"There is so much potential but farmers are not getting enough support, whether that’s for producing food or embracing the massive potential of 'green capital’.”

Another policy area exercising her thoughts is policing in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committed to getting us all a better deal if elected mayor, Felicity Cunliffe-Lister says crime is something that needs to be tackled in the round.

"We do need a bigger police presence on the ground in the county,” she said.

"It’s not right that the only time you see a police officer these days is when something has already gong wrong.

"The police presence needs to be more community-focussed and be more preventative, not just reactionary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also need to improve victim support and rehabilitation to prevent the reoffending downward spiral.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor election: The other candidates

The Conservative Party’s candidate is Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transportation.

The Labour Party’s candidate is York business leader David Skaith, who was born in Harrogate.

The Green Party candidate is former soldier Kevin Foster.