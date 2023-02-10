Lib Dems win big in Masham and Fountains by-election to increase pressure on North Yorkshire Tories

Liberal Democrat Felicity Cunliffe-Lister has been elected as the new North Yorkshire County Council councillor for the Masham and Fountains division.

Despite some predictions that the race could be too close to call, Ms Cunliffe-Lister won by over 500 more votes than her Conservative rival Brooke Hull.

At around midnight last night in Ripon, it was announced that Ms Cunliffe-Lister received 1,349 votes and Brooke Hull received 801 on a turnout of 35.52 per cent.

It was another disappointing result for the Conservatives in North Yorkshire after last May’s full council elections saw the party’s grip on power in Northallerton significantly dented.

Last night’s victory for the Lib Dems means the Tories now have a majority of just two, although they are still far and away the largest party with 46 councillors.

The Lib Dems are the second largest party with 13 councillors.

The Masham and Fountains seat was previously held by long-standing councillor Margaret Atkinson but a by-election was called after she died in November.

Cllr Cunliffe-Lister, who holds the title Countess of Swinton and owns the Swinton Estate, won the seat at the second time of asking after coming second as an independent to Cllr Atkinson last year.

She said she was “really, really, really happy” to win.

“I was hopeful it would turn my way. There’s a lot to do and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

She was supported at the count by veteran Harrogate councillors Pat Marsh and Philip Broadbank, as well as two of the party’s 2022 intake, Ripon Ure Bank & Spa councillor Barbara Brodigan and Pateley Bridge & Nidderdale councillor Andrew Murday.

Cllr Cunliffe-Lister added: “It’s great that hopefully the tide is turning for the Lib Dems and people are recognising we are really effective in local government. We can make a difference and get things done.”

Brooke Hull said national issues played into the minds of voters but also criticised “mud-slinging” from the Liberal Democrats, including an accusation she was trying to distance herself from the Conservative Party in her campaign leaflets.

Ms Hull paid tribute to the former councillor Margaret Atkinson and said her legacy in the area will be remembered.