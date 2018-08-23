Lib Dems celebrate significant victory in Knaresborough

The Liberal Democrats have swept to a 'massively significant' by-election victory in Knaresborough, taking a seat from the Conservatives on North Yorkshire County Council.’

Coun David Goode (Lib Dem, Knaresborough) who polled at 2051 votes following the election on Thursday (August, 16) took the County Council seat vacated by Conservative councillor Nicola Faris.

Having served on both Harrogate Borough Council and Knaresborough Town Council for more than 10 years Coun Goode said the victory was decisive, beating the Conservatives with a majority of 738.

He said: “It’s a massively significant result, residents in Knaresborough are clearly not happy with how they are being treated, that they are being ignored on issues like the bypass and housing. They are very dissatisfied and believe they are not seeing support from North Yorkshire County Council or Harrogate Borough Council. Being part of the inside of the organisation rather than the outside means I can be more effective and build stronger bonds with the officers of NYCC, and drive issues that are important to residents. “

He added: “I would like to thank the whole town for their support, and say that I am here to represent everyone whatever their political persusuasion.

Also running was the current Mayor of Knaresborough, Coun Phil Ireland (Con) who received 1313 votes and Sharon-Theresa Calvert (Lab), who took 369.

Coun Ireland said: "I was naturally disappointed not to win Thursday’s NYCC by election in Knaresborough and would like to congratulate Coun David Goode on his victory.

"I got the message from residents on the doorstep that they were disappointed with the reason for the by election and annoyed about the apparent capitulation to developers on the proliferation of housing in the Knaresborough area, without proper regard for the lack of infrastructure.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those Knaresborough residents who did vote for me. I give them my personal assurance that I will continue to work hard on their behalf as a HBC and KTC councillor and in my capacity as Mayor of Knaresborough."