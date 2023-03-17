Lib Dem leader Ed Davey visits Harrogate to confirm town as a target seat and back local candidate

Visiting Harrogate before heading for the Lib Dem’s Spring Conference in York, Mr Davey said he regarded Harrogate as winnable.

"Harrogate will be a straight fight between the Lib Dems and the Tories at the next election,” he said.

"In Tom Gordon we have a super charged, super intelligent candidate who wants to do better for Harrogate than the current MP.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey MP, left, with the party's Harrogate and Knaresborough candidate Tom Gordon in Harrogate today. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

"The Tories are not going to win a majority at the next election and I think we are going to do a lot better than the polls suggest.

"People across the country are incandescent at the Government’s performance.

"It reminds me of the atmosphere before the 1997 general election when Blair won.

"In terms of the Lib Dems in Harrogate, we are back to being a strong party in local government.

"I also believe boundary changes will make the situation more attractive for us in Harrogate as a target seat.”

After addressing a business lunch in the town, Tom Gordon said the visit by his party leader was an important show of support.

"It was great Ed took the time to come to support me in Harrogate.

"It shows he not only regards Harrogate as an important town but is backing my efforts to stand up for the town come the next election.”