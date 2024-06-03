Level crossing in Starbeck has frustrated motorists ‘for 100 years’ according to councillor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The level crossing at Starbeck is often the bane of motorists travelling between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

As many as nine trains pass through the station every hour, leaving vehicles stuck in traffic for several minutes while the barriers are down.

Now the problem of how to ease congestion caused by the crossing is approaching its 100th year, said Philip Broadbank, who has represented the area for decades on behalf of the Liberal Democrats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He brought up the topic at last week’s Harrogate and Knaresborough’s area constituency committee.

The level crossing in Starbeck has as many as nine trains pass through the station every hour, leaving vehicles stuck in traffic

In 2019, North Yorkshire County Council took another look at the crossing and assessed how long the barriers were down for and queuing traffic.

They produced a report with suggested improvements but it was rejected as the council concluded it was “unlikely to provide measurable benefits”.

Suggestions to build a bridge over the crossing or a tunnel underneath it to allow cars to pass have always been dismissed as far-fetched and too expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Broadbank told a meeting of Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors that the crossing has been an issue in Starbeck since 1929 with various solutions failing to solve it.

He said: “We’ve had bypasses, underpasses, overpasses, changes and amendments to the signalling and it’s still an issue.

“The nearby Bogs Lane has been opened up and is an alternative route but it sometimes takes seven minutes for people to wait while trains go by.

"It’s not satisfactory – something needs to be looked at in detail.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Haslam (Independent, Bilton and Nidd Gorge) said the problem of vehicles backing up on Knaresborough Road while waiting for the barriers to go up has created an air pollution problem in the area.

However, Councillor Broadbank said to his surprise, regular pollution checks had suggested air quality was meeting legal limits.

Councillor Haslam also said reducing crossing times would make it easier for emergency services to get around town.

In 2022, firefighters called on Zoe Metcalfe, the former Conservative Police, Fire and Crime commissioner for North Yorkshire, to tackle the issue of Starbeck crossing holding up fire engines attending emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, the area committee receives £50,000 from the council to develop local projects.

This year, a feasibility study to look at improving the Starbeck crossing was put forward as a possible scheme.