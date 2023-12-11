Leading Harrogate Lib Dem claims it's already a ‘two horse race’ in battle to be town's next MP

Harrogate's Lib Dem hopeful is stepping up his pre-election push with the claim that the Labour Party now regards the town as a “non-battleground” in the next General Election.

With as long as, potentially, 12 months still to go before the Government has to go to the country, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough, Tom Gordon says the contest in Harrogate and Knaresborough is already a "two horse race".

Mr Gordon says that, in a recent communication to its members, the Labour party announced it will not be seriously contesting the constituency of Harrogate & Knaresborough at the next election.

“This constituency will be a two horse race between the Liberal Democrats and a desperately out of touch Conservative party,” said Mr Gordon.

“Even Labour have now admitted they cannot win here.

The Liberal Democrats are on a winning streak locally, as people send the Government a message."

In the last General Election, the Liberal Democrats finished second place to the Conservative party as Andrew Jones MP won his fourth straight election in a row.

Labour may be keen to pick up seats in Yorkshire, as spelt out by Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a recent visit in Knaresborough.

But local Lib Dems argue they are the only feasible party of change in the constituency.

Mr Gordon said: “With our local hospital in needs of urgent funds to repair crumbling concrete, the river Nidd being destroyed by sewage and hardly any local crimes being solved, people have told me it's time for change.

"It is time we had a local champion who can deliver the change we so desperately need in Harrogate and Knaresborough.”

“The Conservative party is too busy fighting amongst themselves to govern this country.

"They are taking people here for granted and failing to deliver for our community."

Last year saw The Conservatives’ grip on Harrogate politics weaken after victories for the Liberal Democrats in elections to the new North Yorkshire Council.