Councillor Arnold Warneken gave the figure at a meeting of Selby and Ainsty councillors when he said an unnamed developer had valued 128 hectares of land around Cattal station that is currently unavailable.

A new town, called Maltkiln, would be built off the towards York near the villages of Cattal, Whixley, Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton.

But large swathes of the site is currently off the table with the council’s Conservative executive agreeing this month to explore the option of using a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to gain control of it and allow developer Caddick Group to build the homes.

The land that the council would be prepared to compulsory purchase for the Maltkiln village scheme could be worth £170m

A decision on whether to use the CPO has not been made yet but if it does happen Caddick has said it would underwrite any costs.

Councillor Warneken told councillors that despite public statements from North Yorkshire Council saying the landowner had pulled out from the sale this was not the case.

He said he has met the family who told him the reality was an option to buy the land had expired and a new agreement could not be reached with Caddick.

Councillor Warneken said: “The suggestion is, we can CPO it and give no regard for farming and the wishes of the family that’s farmed that land for 200 years.

“The real concern from the community is it’s not deliverable.

“This community, were turning our back on them.

"The landowner wants to set the record straight, no way will they turn over and be submissive.”

At a meeting earlier this month, Conservative councillor Derek Bastiman, who has the business portfolio on the executive, insisted the CPO “is not a threat to beat the landowners into agreeing to sell land”.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service this week, Councillor Warneken said the £170m figure could be an underestimate and the land may be worth even more.

He said a move to use the CPO could be “irresponsible” of the council due to well-publicised financial pressures on vital services such as adult social care.

Councillor Warneken added: “We’re delving into an area that’s not our responsibility.