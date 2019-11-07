Labour to stand in Harrogate and Knaresborough at General Election

Mark Sewards - Harrogate and Knaresborough Party's PPC for the General Election.

The party’s PPC (prospective parliamentary candidate) was confirmed officially last night, Wednesday, as Mark Sewards.

Mr Sewards also stood in the 2017 election when won he won more than 11,000 votes or 20.1% of the vote, doubling Labour's previous performance in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Mark is a maths teacher at a comprehensive school in Leed and has lived in Yorkshire all of his life.

Harrogate Council fears it may not get Crescent Gardens money backSpeaking after the selection, Mark said: “I am delighted to be standing in Harrogate and Knaresborough for a second time. I’ve come to know the area very well and had so many productive and positive conversations with residents across the constituency.

“People here in Harrogate and Knaresborough need a local representative that will put them first.

He continued: "I will work tirelessly between now and December 12th to let local people know that this general election will be a choice between a Labour Party that will stand up for the people of Harrogate and Knarseborough or a Conservative Party that only looks after the privileged few.

“This Tory government has overseen the biggest cuts to our public services in a generation.