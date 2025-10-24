Knaresborough becomes first town in North Yorkshire to agree double devolution deal

Knaresborough has become the first town in the county to take over services from North Yorkshire Council as part of a so-called double devolution deal.

Knaresborough Town Council has been given approval to take control of the town’s historic market, which operates under a Royal Charter granted by King Edward II in 1310.

Senior North Yorkshire councillors gave the go-ahead for the transfer at a meeting of the authority’s executive this week.

Malcolm Taylor, executive member for highways and transportation, said it was a significant day for the authority.

“It would be the first example of double devolution, which involves the responsibility of local council services being given to town and parish councils.

“It’s take a little while to get there but I’m really pleased that Knaresborough have effectively become trailblazers by embracing it.

“This helps ensure grassroots democracy is serving local communities and taxpayers’ money is being used as effectively as possible.

"For me, delivery of local services at a local level delivers a good service.”

Councillor Taylor said he hoped this would be the first of many similar ventures across the county.

“We’ve had a few false starts but I think this is the first and hopefully will be the precedent to many, many more coming for approval by the council,” he added.

Council leader Carl Les congratulated the town council for taking on the market.

He added: “I think one thing we’ve learned in this is that double devolution is as complicated as we thought it might be and I think it is also right that we’ve taken the time to actually get it right.”

The unitary authority took control of the market in 2023 after the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council.

Opposition councillors have questioned why more double devolution deals had not been agreed since the unitary authority was formed in 2023.

A deal to hand control of public toilets to Malton Town Council collapsed after it emerged that local councillors wanted to charge a fee for use of the conveniences.