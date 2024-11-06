Knaresborough and Ripon libraries launch support sessions to help people apply for bus passes

Libraries across North Yorkshire are setting time aside to help people apply for bus passes to cope with an unprecedented demand.

Staff and volunteers will offer one-to-one support for people to complete the online application process for either the older persons or disabled persons bus pass.

Nine libraries across the county will be offering sessions on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Councillor Simon Myers, said: “Navigating the bus pass application process can be challenging, especially for those who are not familiar with online forms or who may need additional support.

“Our libraries are here to help, providing step-by-step guidance to ensure that every resident can successfully complete their application.

“It is hoped that by providing set times and personalised assistance, it will enable all eligible residents to apply for and receive their bus passes.

"It will also have the benefit of improving their digital skills.

“I hope people will take up this opportunity to get a bus pass and use it to experience some of the wonderful places across North Yorkshire.”

The sessions will be held on a weekly basis at the following libraries:

Ripon – Mondays from 10am to noon

Knaresborough – Mondays from 2pm to 3pm

Pickering – Tuesdays from 1pm to 3pm

Malton – Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Selby – Tuesdays from 2pm to 4pm

Northallerton – Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm

Whitby – Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm

Scarborough – Fridays from 2pm to 4pm

The sessions at Skipton Library will be fortnightly on Wednesdays from noon to 4pm.

Library visitors who need help with their online applications should contact the library to book an appointment.

They will be required to bring a digital passport style photo that clearly shows their full face, supporting evidence of age and address, and provide a valid email address.

For more information on the older persons or disabled persons bus pass and to check eligibility, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/bus-and-travel-passes

All libraries in North Yorkshire provide access to computers and have free Wi-Fi and printing for those who want to use their own devices.

The library service also boasts many volunteer IT buddies, who are on hand to support residents in learning how to use their phones, tablets, and computers.

For more information on all library services, including contact details of your local branch, visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries