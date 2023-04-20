‘It will hurt businesses’: Lib Dem councillor to vote against Harrogate Station Gateway project

The controversial £11.2 million project has been in development for three years after funding was won from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund to make the town centre more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

North Yorkshire Council’s Conservative executive member for highways Keane Duncan has said the council will follow whatever decision Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors take at a meeting on May 5 regarding the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Councillor Schofield, whose division includes the troubled Otley Road cycle path, says he will not be voting for the gateway to go ahead “in its current guise”.

Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Schofield says he will not be voting in favour of the Harrogate Station Gateway project

He cited concerns over its design, cost, impact on businesses.

The councillor is also the landlord of the Shepherd’s Dog pub on Harlow Hill and said the disruption during construction could lead to financial hardship for town centre shops, bars and restaurants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our independents were once thriving, they have have had to deal with Covid and the cost of living crisis.

"I therefore cannot vote for something that may potentially deal them yet another blow.”

Since the scheme was announced the cost of building materials has rocketed and inflation has topped 10 per cent.

Councillor Duncan has said the scheme’s build quality will not be compromised but Councillor Schofield this could result in higher costs for taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Unless corners are cut who will pay?

"It is unfair to ask other towns within North Yorkshire to foot the bill at the expense of their residents as it is also unfair to expect the good people of Harrogate to foot the bill.”

The gateway scheme would see Station Parade reduced to one-lane which has been unpopular with some residents and businesses as has the proposed part-pedestrianisation of James Street.

Councillor Schofield said other designs should have been considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is my belief that there are other plans out there created by retired professionals in the field of urban design that have not been considered and are more sympathetic to not only the public realm but also the businesses in the town centre.

"We have been told it is the plan on the table or nothing which is very undemocratic when other plans are available that should be considered.”

A third round of public consultation about the scheme was published in January and found 46 per cent were negative and 45 per cent were positive.

Councillor Duncan said previously: “While overall opinion of the scheme is split almost 50:50, key elements of the scheme received positive support from the public who took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad