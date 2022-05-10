In numbers: How Harrogate voted in elections to new North Yorkshire Council

In last Thursday's vote, the Tories took 47 of the 90 seats on the new unitary authority.
But only nine of those were won in Harrogate where the Liberal Democrats became the biggest party after more than a decade of a Conservative majority.
The Lib Dems secured 10 of the 21 seats which will represent the district on the new council, while one Independent and one Green councillor were also elected.
In total, there were 77 candidates competing in the Harrogate district, meaning 56 failed to get elected. This included several senior Conservatives - not least to mention Graham Swift, deputy leader of Harrogate Borough Council.
Overall, it was a bruising ballot for Harrogate's Conservatives which previously had 16 district seats on North Yorkshire County Council, compared to just two for the Lib Dems.
Those elected on Thursday will serve a five-year term, including one year on the existing county council and four on the new unitary authority.
The vote turnout in Harrogate was 37%, a figure which was on par with previous district and county elections in 2018 and 2017.
Here are this year's election results in full:
Bilton and Nidd Gorge
Paul Haslam, Conservatives - WON with 1,017 votes
Andrew Kempston-Parkes, Liberal Democrats - 663
Deborah Havercroft, Labour Party - 285
Bilton Grange and New Park
Monika Slater, Liberal Democrats - WON with 968 votes
Matthew Scott, Conservatives - 677
Andrew Zigmond, Labour Party - 159
Tamsin Worrall, Green Party - 123
Boroughbridge and Claro
Robert Windass, Conservatives - WON with 936 votes
Jon Starkey, Independent - 486
Andy Bell, Liberal Democrats - 433
Clark Pearson, Green Party - 169
Noel Evans, Independent - 96
Coppice Valley and Duchy
Peter Lacey, Liberal Democrats - WON with 940 votes
Graham Swift, Conservatives - 739
Daniel Thompson, Independent - 199
Patricia Foxall, Labour Party - 126
Leighton Regayre, Green Party - 84
Fairfax and Starbeck
Philip Broadbank, Liberal Democrats - WON with 921 votes
Sue Lumby, Conservatives - 442
Christopher Watt, Labour Party - 337
Gordon Schallmo, Green Party - 103
Harlow and St Georges
Mike Schofield, Liberal Democrats - WON with 1,245 votes
Steven Jackson, Conservatives - 805
Sarah Hart, Independent - 345
John Adams, Labour Party - 169
Andrew Rickard, Green Party - 149
High Harrogate and Kingsley
Chris Aldred, Liberal Democrats - WON with 1,019 votes
Tim Myatt, Conservatives - 760
Geoffrey Foxall, Labour Party - 263
Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate
Michael Harrison, Conservatives - WON with 1,016 votes
David Goode, Liberal Democrats - 465
Edward Clayson, Labour Party - 251
Bill Rigby, Green Party - 124
Knaresborough East
Hannah Gostlow, Liberal Democrats - WON with 1,169 votes
Ed Darling, Conservatives - 767
Sharon-Theresa Calvert, Labour Party - 276
Knaresborough West
Matt Walker, Liberal Democrats - WON with 1,316 votes
Phil Ireland, Conservatives - 988
David Tom Crosthwaite, Labour Party - 328
Masham and Fountains
Margaret Atkinson, Conservatives - WON with 1,076 votes
Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, Independent - 738
Judith Hooper, Liberal Democrats - 620
Oatlands and Pannal
John Mann, Conservatives - WON with 1,175 votes
Justin Chan, Liberal Democrats - 820
Gillian Charters, Green Party - 266
Margaret Smith, Labour Party - 250
Ouseburn
Arnold Warneken, Green Party - WON with 1,328 votes
Richard Musgrave, Conservatives - 586
Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale
Andrew Murday, Liberal Democrats - WON with 1,002 votes
Stanley Lumley, Conservatives - 807
Alison Harris, Yorkshire Party - 65
Ripon Minster and Moorside
Andrew Williams, Independent - WON with 1,453 votes
Tom Cavell-Taylor, Liberal Democrats - 334
Thomas James Averre, Conservatives - 312
Ripon Ure Bank and Spa
Barbara Brodigan, Liberal Democrats - WON with 985 votes
Sid Hawke, Independent - 734
Mike Chambers, Conservatives - 556
Robin Burgess, Green Party - 151
Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale and Tockwith
Andy Paraskos, Conservatives - WON with 929 votes
Alexandra Marsh, Green Party - 630
John Hall, Yorkshire Party - 158
Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone
Pat Marsh, Liberal Democrats - WON with 1,350 votes
John Ennis, Conservatives - 910
Helen Burke, Labour Party - 189
Anna McIntee, Independent - 167
Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate
Sam Gibbs, Conservatives - WON with 871 votes
David Johnson, Liberal Democrats - 545
Andrew Williamson, Labour Party - 275
Lucy Jayne Gardiner, Independent - 331
Paul Ferrigno, Green Party - 162
Washburn and Birstwith
Nathan Hull, Conservatives - WON with 891 votes
Tom Watson, Liberal Democrats - 713
Paul Trewhitt, Green Party - 201
Ian Galloway, Independent - 162
Wathvale and Bishop Monkton
Nick Brown, Conservatives - WON with 1,334 votes
Chris Knight, Liberal Democrats - 559
Hannah Katherine Corlett, Green Party - 455
By Jacob Webster, Local Democracy Reporter