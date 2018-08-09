How Masham could see greater control over its future

Councillors and residents of Masham are to be given a greater say over new developments in the area in order to protect the historic market town’s character.

Harrogate Borough Council is set to approve a request from Masham Parish Council to create a Neighbourhood Area, covering the whole of the parish.



Under the terms of the Localism Act, the borough must grant the designation, which will see the parish given more control over commercial and residential developments.



The Neighbourhood Area will allow the parish council to create a Neighbourhood Plan, which means it will be able to choose where they want new homes, shops and offices to be built, have their say on what those new buildings should look like and what infrastructure should be provided, and grant planning permission for the new buildings they want to see go ahead

The parish council says that the designation will help to protect the town and the major employers based there.



Masham is home to two national breweries, Theakston’s and Black Sheep and part of the reason to take the extra protection is to help provide room for expansion of these and other firms.

Parish council deputy chairman Neil Pickard has been handling the process.



He said: “The fact that Paul Theakston (the founder of Black Sheep) was one of the main people pushing for the creation of a neighbourhood plan shows how important it is.

“What we want is to have a greater say over planning. At the moment we make comments on applications and then the borough can just ignore them.

“If we have a plan then there will be policies in there that will have to be taken into consideration.

“We want to create a plan that will take Masham through to 2050, we are not supposed to look that far ahead but that is how serious we are. The expectation is that the population of Masham will grow by 30% in the next 20 years.

“The plan will also let us start talking to the Department for Education about a new school. It’s very important for our future.”



The Neighbourhood Area will cover the entire area governed by Masham Parish Council which includes the wards of Masham, Burton-on-Yore, Ellington High & Low and Swinton with Warthermarske.