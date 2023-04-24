Housing developer's pledge on 'unfinished' estate in Knaresborough after meeting with town's MP

As part of his “fair deal for new estates” campaign Andrew Jones MP met with Matt Oldfield, Regional Managing Director of North Yorkshire Avant Homes.

Avant are the developers of The Lanes in Knaresborough of which Garten Close is a part.

While the homes are occupied, said Mr Jones the drainage from the site remains incomplete and the road surface unfinished with deep pits and safety fencing.

Hope at last - Part of the new housing estate at Garten Close in Knaresborough.

During the meeting, Mr Oldfield told the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP that communication with residents had simply not been good enough.

In an effort to improve this, Mr Oldfield said he now guaranteed that there would be weekly updates to residents in future beginning on Monday, April 24.

Andrew Jones MP said: “The objective here is that residents can finally fully enjoy their homes and I am pleased that, after years of delays, there is some urgency behind this now.”

Mr Oldfield visited Garten Close last week to view the disruption with which residents have had to live.

Afterwards he pledged he would be visiting the development every week until the estate was completed.

In terms of the remedial drainage works, Mr Oldfield set out a deadline of Friday, May 5 for the works to be completed at Avant Homes’ Garton Close development.

Once the contractors, HMH, complete this work Avant says it will be on site to inspect it and conduct a further CCTV survey of the new drainage system to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Work will then take place to lay the final road surface throughout the estate as soon as possible.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “In the meeting with Mr Oldfield I emphasised the need for communication with residents detailing actions and timescales and that urgency is given to resolving all the issues.”