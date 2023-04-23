News you can trust since 1836
Housing developer pledges changes as Harrogate MP steps up his 'fair deal for new estates' campaign

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP has spoken about progress over housing developments and getting a ‘fairer deal’ for new residents.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

After launching his “fair deal for new estates” campaign, Andrew Jones has met with the regional leadership of Barratt Homes.

Mr Jones said he raised concerns which have been highlighted to him by residents about the Hay-a-Park Barratt development in Knaresborough – the building of which finished many years ago.

However, he added, some of the open space and play equipment has not been brought up to an adequate standard for it to be transferred to the council to maintain.

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones said he raised concerns which have been highlighted to him by residents about the Hay-a-Park Barratt development in Knaresborough (Picture Gerard Binks)
Barratt Homes confirmed that there have been delays with the transfer of ownership for public open spaces and children’s play areas on Hay-a-Park in Knaresborough.

Barratts took has now taken responsibility for these delays and made clear that this process should have concluded earlier.

The housing developers told Mr Jones that two areas of open space have been legally transferred to the council and that the remaining two areas should be transferred shortly although there may be some works prior to the transfer.

Andrew Jones, MP for Knaresborough, said: “I am grateful to Barratts for their pledge to progress this matter quickly now.

"I hope the legal transfer will take place shortly ready for the summer and the play area and public land can be regularly and properly maintained by the council.”

Mr Jones believes new estates are being let down by poor coordination between developers, utility companies and local authorities.

