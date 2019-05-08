History preserved with new board unveiled at Stonefall Park

A community action group has proudly unveiled a new information board which they hope will preserve the history of Stonefall Park.

Hookstone and Stonefall Action Group (HASAG) are the group behind the new information board, with members joined by representatives of Harrogate Borough Council including Mayor Bernard Bateman at the official reveal on April 3.

The board covers the history of the park and includes original Stonefall bricks in the base, with the Yorkshire Guild of Drystone Wallers and graphic designer Claire-Louise Armitt both involved in its design and construction.

New plan for home in village pub's car park

Coun Pat Marsh, who grew up in the area, told of her childhood memories near the park, before Chris Beard, who was the assistant director of parks for the council at the time the park was first created, spoke about his role in designing and planting the park in the 1980s.

Next step forward in Starbeck homeless shelter construction as new plans lodged

Nigel Pulling, the CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural Society, then unveiled the board and declared it officially open.

HASAG was established in 2016 in an effort to maintain and improve the open spaces in the Hookstone area of Harrogate.

Boost for cyclists as £50,000 Follifoot underpass upgrade given green-light

Anybody interested in becoming involved with the care and development of Stonefall and Panhandle Parks and Hookstone Wood is encouraged to contact HASAGgroup@outlook.com