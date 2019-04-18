Here's why you might be seeing more drone action above North Yorkshire

Children and technology-enthusiasts weren't the only ones unwrapping high-flying drones for Christmas last year.

North Yorkshire County Council also invested in one of the high-tech pieces of gear, purchasing their first drone in December at a cost of £1,958.

Matt O’Neill, the council's assistant director of growth, planning and trading standards, called the drone a "useful addition" to council's toolbox.

“Like many councils, we use advances in technology to help us to work smarter," he said.

"A drone is a useful addition to the tools available to the county council in various circumstances, enabling us to make more efficient use of our limited resources and to enhance health and safety."

The remote-controllable, propeller-driven machine can be fixed with a camera which can provide a live stream of vision of traditionally hard-to-reach spots to council staff.

Mr O'Neill said the drone would be used for inspections of land and buildings, such as maintenance assessments of property, bridges and footpaths.

Specific examples of how the drone might be utilised include inspecting poor roofing work by a rogue trader, flying over open land looking for livestock carcases following a complaint or inspecting sites in relation to breaches of planning controls that the county council enforces.

Mr O'Neill said the drone was purchased after consulting other public sectors which use the technology.

“The idea of using a drone arose from a workshop looking into service improvement and innovation," he said.

"We researched the market and talked to other public sector drone users to identify the type of drone that would meet our requirements, taking specialist advice from our legal and finance teams.”

The drone is licensed by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter