Here are the key congestion-busting proposals put forward for Harrogate...and what they will mean for drivers

A raft of new measures aimed at cutting down on congestion and vehicle traffic in Harrogate have been approved by North Yorkshire County Council - but what does that mean for drivers in the town?

The county council's executive member for access Don Mackenzie said earlier this week that residents will be hit with a "mixture of carrot and stick" in a bid to tackle congestion in Harrogate.

Among the actions that will be taken to help drive down traffic and vehicle use:

Cycling and walking: The council will identify where walking and cycling links could be improved, preparing 'bid ready' routes that could be constructed.

Congestion charge/increased car parking charges: While the council won't proceed for a congestion charge at this stage, the authority will review, and subsequently raise, parking charges in Harrogate's town centre.

Relief road/highway options: Plans for an inner relief road have been ditched, but the council will undertake initial assessments of a potential Killinghall bypass, as well as a link between the Otley and Leeds Roads.

Park and ride: Assess the feasibility of a package of P&R sites and services for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Smarter choices and behaviour change: The development of an 'Open Harrogate' initiative, aimed at changing behaviours and making better choices when it comes to transport.

Bus priority: Working with bus operators, identify bus routes which should be given priority.

Demand management and junctions review/improvements: Identify key junctions and congestion hotspots.

Pilot schemes recommendation: As part of the raft of recommendations, North Yorkshire officers will pursue the possibility of running "short-term pilot schemes" to help establish the effectiveness of various measures.

Potentially, these ‘quick win’ or ‘early intervention’ schemes could utilise temporary traffic orders to pilot bus priority measures, some slight junction modifications, and also potential changes to traffic management, such as replacement of signalised crossing with unsignalised zebra crossings.

The exact details of these are yet to be determined, but will be worked up by an officer team specifically tasked with looking at these pilots.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter