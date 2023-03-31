News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate’s youngest councillor says unaffordable housing threatens future of district’s villages and rural areas

Harrogate Borough Council’s youngest councillor says the “critical issue” of young people not being able to afford a home where grew up could lead to a decline in the district’s villages and rural areas.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read

The Harrogate district is the most unaffordable place to buy a house in North Yorkshire with a recent report saying a resident needs on average nine times their salary to purchase a home.

The problem is particularly felt by younger people who may have low-paid jobs in agriculture or in the district’s many tourist and hospitality venues.

This week, Sam Green, Conservative councillor for Wathvale on Harrogate Borough Council, sent a letter to Councillor Simon Myers, North Yorkshire County Council’s Conservative executive member for housing, that called on the new unitary council to take steps to ensure housing is more affordable for young people.

Councillor Sam Green says that unaffordable housing threatens the future of villages in Harrogate
Councillor Green, who is 27, shared the letter with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It said: “I know first-hand from my peers that many young people, first-time buyers and those on low incomes simply cannot afford to remain in the rural villages and settlements they have grown up across the Harrogate district — in many instances due to the high cost of housing or lack of suitable supply.

“If our young people are then forced to move out of the district to meet their housing needs in lower value areas, this creates a brain drain and will have knock on effects across the district which can only then lead to further decline.”

Councillor Green proposed in the letter that the new council adds additional affordable housing policies to the council’s Local Plan that will open up smaller sites for affordable housing developments.

He also said the council should take advantage of a government planning policy called Rural Exception Sites that permits the delivery of affordable housing on the edges of villages.

He said failure to take these steps would be a “dereliction of duty” on the part of councillors.

Councillor Myers responded to Councillor Green and he shared his response with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: “As you know, I am wholly committed to delivering affordable housing across North Yorkshire and to addressing what is a crisis for many of our residents and for the sustainability of our communities.

"I hope that the new North Yorkshire Council will be able to achieve more and to build on the successes of the districts and boroughs.

“I think Harrogate Borough Council has achieved great things of late in delivering housing but I agree that we must not lose sight of our rural areas, not least the national parks.

"Rural Exception Sites are not necessarily easy, but there is a real commitment in the new council to bring them forward where possible.

“As you know I am always happy to have input on this and look forward to more discussions with you in the future.”

Councillor Green will step down as a councillor today due to the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council.

In his letter, Councillor Myers added: “I would like to thank you for your contribution to public life as a borough councillor and for your dedication to addressing the issues which affect our residents.”

