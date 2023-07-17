Harrogate’s transport leader 'honoured' to run for powerful new £540m role of elected mayor for North Yorkshire and York

Part of local devolution, if successful, Coun Keane Duncan would be overseeing as much as £540 million of government investment in North Yorkshire.

Currently North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Duncan would lead a new powerful combined authority that would oversee key strategic projects ranging from major transport improvements to providing more affordable housing and boosting skills and education for York and North Yorkshire – and also take over the powers currently held by the police, fire and crime commissioner.

The selection of Coun Duncan, 28, who is a journalist and works as a deputy news editor on the Daily Star, was made after hustings held on Saturday at Walshford, near Wetherby where he defeated two rivals – North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe and tech entrepreneur Matthew Freckelton.

Coun Duncan said: “It’s an honour to to win the confidence of party members and be selected to fight in this critical election.

"Working with Rishi Sunak, our MPs and councillors I will build a York and North Yorkshire open for business, proud of success and tough on crime where everyone can achieve their full potential.

“Our landmark £540m devolution deal heralds a new era for our area and represents an unprecedented opportunity to grow our county’s economy."

The first elected Mayor of a York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority will be decided in elections held in May 2024 as part of ‘levelling up’.

At the moment, Coun Duncan, who lives in Malton and served as Leader of Ryedale District Council from May 2019 to February 2021, has his hands full with two divisive issues close to the heart of Harrogate voters:

The North Yorkshire Council-backed £11.2m Harrogate Gateway project to bring cycle lanes and pedestrianisation to the Station Parade area.