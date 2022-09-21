Although the Government’s fresh announcement that electricity costs for UK businesses, charities and public sector bodies are to be capped for the next six months was broadly welcomed in the town, Harrogate traders say they need medium to longer term help - and more of it.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said today that electricity prices will be capped at £211 per megawatt hour, while gas prices will be capped at £75 per MWH.

The savings will apply to contracts signed since April 1 this year – and run from October 1 to March 31, 2023.

Paul Rawlinson, co-director of Baltzersens Ltd, Harrogate's award-winning Scandi-inspired cafe and bakery on Oxford Street, said the Government needed a thorough look at the costs of doing business in Britain.

Harrogate's independent sector is already making changes to its business practices to counter spiralling costs - including reducing opening hours - in a desperate effort to get them through these challenging times.

"Times are challenging for hospitality at the moment and there has been little respite for the industry since March 2020," said Mr Rawlinson.

"At Baltzersen's we're making lots of changes to try and operate as efficiently as possible amidst a backdrop of increasing energy prices and the knock on effects of the war in Ukraine on ingredients and other expenses.

"In terms of relief from the UK Government, we'd echo calls from industry trade bodies, such as UK Hospitality, for business rates to be scrapped for the rest of the year and a reduction in the rate of VAT.

"I think a cut from 20% to 12.5% would be hugely valued by the sector.

"These measures would keep cash flowing within businesses that are struggling to keep their heads above water."

Simon Midgley, director of Murmuration Ltd which runs Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street, warned the problem for small businesses was not a six-month one.

"From my hospitality business perspective, it would be clarity on the exact support being provided so we can confidently plan into 2023 to thrive in the long term and not just survive for the next for the next six months.

"Looking at this as a short term problem would simply put off the same critical financial position for six months down the line rather than putting in place solutions to allow solid businesses to trade themselves out of it.

"I don’t expect grant based hand-outs like we had during Covid times, but incentives to trade our way back to stability.

"Measures such as immediately reducing the VAT rate on both food and drink and cancelling business rates for the remainder of the fiscal year would give us some breathing space.

"By applying the VAT reduction to drink as well this time, that would supports all of the sector."

Prime Minister Liz Truss is also expected to cut stamp duty in what she says is an attempt to boost the property market and drive economic growth in the UK.