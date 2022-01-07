Harrogate traders to learn about future of local councils at Chamber of Commerce meeting

More power for Northallerton - The move to a new unitary authority began in July last year when the Government announced North Yorkshire's existing councils - including Harrogate - were to be replaced with a single big authority by 2023.

The chamber has invited Harrogate Borough Council Leader, Coun Richard Cooper and Harrogate Borough Council Chief Executive, Wallace Sampson OBE to its first meeting of 2022 next Monday.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive David Simister said: “In the biggest shake up of local democracy in almost 50 years, a new unitary authority will replace both North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council next year.

“This will have an impact on all those who live and work in the Harrogate District, and in order explain what will happen between now and May 2023, the Leader and Chief Executive of Harrogate Borough Council will talk us through the next 15 months and beyond."

The process of moving to a new unitary authority began in July last year when the Government announced North Yorkshire's two-tier councils - including Harrogate - were to be scrapped and replaced with a single big authority by 2023.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick 's decision followed a major consultation and bitter disputes as council leaders for Harrogate, Scarborough, Selby, Craven, Richmondhsire, Hambelton and Ryedale campaigned for control over key services in opposition to a rival bid by North Yorkshire County Council.

Taking place at Rudding Park from 5.30pm to 8pm, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce's event on Monday, January will see the two expert speakers guide chamber of commerce members through the next 15 months on the way to the creation of the new North Yorkshire unitary authority.