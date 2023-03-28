News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate trade union’s plea over staff and services just days before new council takes over

In a historic week for local government in Harrogate - and North Yorkshire - the Harrogate branch of the trade union which represents many staff has said it hopes the incoming new authority "will place greater value on the input of staff".

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 13:44 BST

As the town enters the final week for Harrogate Borough Council after 49 years of existence as it is abolished to make way for a new bigger North Yorkshire Council, UNISON has written to the Harrogate Advertiser.

In the letter David Houlgate, secretary of the Harrogate Local Government Branch of the trade union said: " would like to place on record our thanks to all those councillors at Harrogate Borough Council over the years who have genuinely been supportive of and valued the involvement of UNISON and other trade unions in the delivery of much needed Council services.

"Over the years we have welcomed their open-mindedness, measured responses to our representations and campaigns, on behalf of staff.

David Houlgate of UNISON has written to the Harrogate Advertiser in the final week of the existence of Harrogate Borough Council.
"But all too often in recent years when we have made representation we have been met with responses that appeared pre-determined, where decisions taken were not in the best interest of staff and services.

"We move to the new North Yorkshire Council with a hope and expectation that it will place greater value on the input of staff and work in partnership with unions to deliver much-needed public services.

"Harrogate Council and some councillors may be going but UNISON will remain strong, representing its members and standing up for public services."

