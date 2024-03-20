Harrogate Town hailed as 'fundamental part of community' by MP after Government unveils plans for new football regulator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The comments by Andrew Jones MP follow yesterday’s introduction of the Football Governance Bill in Parliament to create a new body to oversee clubs in the top five men's tiers of the English Football League.

Harrogate Town currently stand 14th in Division Two after winning promotion to the EFL for the first time in the 2019/20 season.

Mr Jones said: “Football clubs like Harrogate Town are fundamental parts of our local communities, with thousands of us each week turning out to support our local team.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “Football clubs like Harrogate Town are fundamental parts of our local communities, that is why I welcome that the Government is ensuring fans are better represented through the creation of the Independent Football Regulator." (Picture contributed)

“That is why I welcome that the Government is ensuring fans are better represented through the creation of the Independent Football Regulator.

“This is all about making football, indeed the entire football pyramid, much more sustainable.

“Harrogate and Knaresborough has also seen £2.2 million worth of grants from the Football Foundation since 2000 delivering high-quality facilities for local clubs.

“The introduction of an Independent Regulator will bolster clubs’ financial security, protect the heritage of our clubs and represent fans at all levels.”

The Government’s plans for a new regulator, independent of the existing football authorities, follows a supporters-led review, which concluded that a regulator was necessary for the financial stability of men’s football after a series of issues related to club's funding which recently saw both Everton and Nottingham Forest deducted points for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

If the bill passes through Parliament the new regulator would have the power to fine clubs up to 10 per cent of turnover for non-compliance with football’s financial regulations.

But campaign group Fair Game, which has 13 EFL groups within its membership, questions whether the plans go far enough to achieve their stated objectives.

A spokesperson said "at first glance" it looked like the bill had "missed the target", failing to ensure the regulator will have sufficient powers to intervene" successfully.