Harrogate Town Council is set to come one step closer in 'new era for local democracy' in North Yorkshire

Currently, parts of Scarborough and Harrogate towns do not have parish or town councils, which are seen as key to supporting grassroots democracy after this year’s radical shake-up of local government in North Yorkshire saw district councils such as Harrogate’s abolished.

Now the next step is on the way.

Earlier this year, existing parishes across North Yorkshire took part in a consultation on the parish charter, which will set the template on how the new unitary authority for the entire county – North Yorkshire Council – will work with the prospective new Harrogate Town Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “The charter is the result of experience and local consultation in order to establish better ways of working". (Picture North Yorkshire Council)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an overwhelmingly positive response, members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will be asked next Tuesday, July 18 to officially adopt the charter and herald what the council leader describes as a new era of partnership, working and understanding in the county.

The charter has been drawn up with the help of a working group that included representatives from existing parishes.

Among the pledges made in the charter by North Yorkshire Council are:

Working with parishes to promote and protect social, economic and environmental wellbeing for the benefit of communities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engaging on issues that are likely to affect or be of particular interest to an area

Consulting on planning, licensing and highways matters

Supporting parishes to maintain their own local services and assets if they wish to, and where it is practicable

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “The charter is the result of experience and local consultation in order to establish better ways of working and to ensure we are all using best practice in everything we do.

“I am delighted to support this. If it is approved by the executive, I look forward to working closely with our colleagues in the parishes and the towns in the years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad