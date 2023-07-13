News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town Council is set to come one step closer in 'new era for local democracy' in North Yorkshire

A new step towards the creation of a Harrogate Town Council is set to be taken in a crucial meeting next week.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST

Currently, parts of Scarborough and Harrogate towns do not have parish or town councils, which are seen as key to supporting grassroots democracy after this year’s radical shake-up of local government in North Yorkshire saw district councils such as Harrogate’s abolished.

Now the next step is on the way.

Earlier this year, existing parishes across North Yorkshire took part in a consultation on the parish charter, which will set the template on how the new unitary authority for the entire county – North Yorkshire Council – will work with the prospective new Harrogate Town Council.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said:  “The charter is the result of experience and local consultation in order to establish better ways of working". (Picture North Yorkshire Council)North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said:  “The charter is the result of experience and local consultation in order to establish better ways of working". (Picture North Yorkshire Council)
Following an overwhelmingly positive response, members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will be asked next Tuesday, July 18 to officially adopt the charter and herald what the council leader describes as a new era of partnership, working and understanding in the county.

The charter has been drawn up with the help of a working group that included representatives from existing parishes.

Among the pledges made in the charter by North Yorkshire Council are:

Working with parishes to promote and protect social, economic and environmental wellbeing for the benefit of communities

Engaging on issues that are likely to affect or be of particular interest to an area

Consulting on planning, licensing and highways matters

Supporting parishes to maintain their own local services and assets if they wish to, and where it is practicable

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, said: “The charter is the result of experience and local consultation in order to establish better ways of working and to ensure we are all using best practice in everything we do.

“I am delighted to support this. If it is approved by the executive, I look forward to working closely with our colleagues in the parishes and the towns in the years to come.”

Next week’s meeting will also see the council executive asked to confirm that North Yorkshire Council will cover the cost of all parish by-elections held in the year 2023/24.

