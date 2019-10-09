Harrogate town centre development nearing completion

The next steps in a residential revamp near Harrogate's town centre are set to take place, as work to transform the former Southfield office block site on Station Parade in central Harrogate into 20 apartments nears completion.

Castlehouse Construction last week submitted details for electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as bin storage and cycle storage at the site as the project nears the finish line.

Revised planning permission for the development was first granted in December 2018, with North Yorkshire property developers Quattro Property Group starting work earlier this year to turn the former office building into nine apartments while also creating an additional new apartment building, Ellis House, with a further 11 apartments.

Both buildings will be predominantly two bedroomed apartments with the inclusion of a one bedroomed apartment, while the building will also include undercroft parking.

Earlier this year the developers stated their intention to finish the project by late 2019.

Sitting within a conservation area on the corner of Station Parade and York Place, the development provides views of The Stray as well as swift access to Harrogate's centre.

Richard Lumley, the chairman of Quattro Property Group, said in February that the project was being undertaken with an eye on providing sustainable accomodation near the town's centre.

"The Southfield residential scheme has been sensitively designed to breathe new life into this strategically located site whilst also uniting the development with the architecture of surrounding buildings to provide apartments of the highest standard," he said at the time.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter