Harrogate Town AFC attempts to ease concerns over late-night alcohol licence application at ground

The chief executive of Harrogate Town AFC has sought to ease residents’ concerns regarding a late-night alcohol licence application at the Wetherby Road ground.

The club, which kicked off its new campaign in League 2 on Saturday, has applied to North Yorkshire Council to extend the hours at its bars at the Exercise Stadium.

Councillors on the statutory licensing sub-committee will meet on Friday morning in Harrogate to make a decision on the application.

The club has also asked for changes including allowing the sale of alcohol in its new bar in the south stand for away supporters.

According to the plans, the Black Sheep Terrace bar and the away bar would only open on matchdays up to four hours before kick-off and two hours after a match finishes.

Four bars, including those in the clubhouse and chairman’s suite, would have a licence to sell alcohol from 11am to midnight from Monday to Saturday and until 11.30pm on Sundays.

Currently, the licence permits the sale of alcohol from 10am until 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.

The application received six objections from residents living near to the ground with one woman saying it was “totally unacceptable” and would lead to anti-social behaviour and heavy drinking.

Another man said he was concerned that the club would hire out the bars for private functions which would be difficult to control and lead to noise late into the night.

Harrogate Town AFC CEO Sarah Barry responded to each of the residents’ concerns and insisted the bars would only be open to matchgoers.

The ground has expanded in recent years and Ms Barry said the application would bring the different bars under one licence.

She said they could stay open later if a cup game went to extra time or penalties and required fans to stay at the ground for longer.

Ms Barry said: “The times have been advised taking into account evening games and in the event of cup games or delayed start times when there may be extra time added on or even penalties.

“The public bars are generally open until half time, there is now drinking allowed outdoors and the venue is heavily stewarded.

"We do not allow misuse of alcohol on our premises.

"The likelihood of the bars being open late is extremely unlikely and is to cover us as stated.”

The club encouraged residents with concerns about fan behaviour to contact them directly.

The meeting will take place at 10am on August 16 at the Harrogate Civic Centre.

It will be streamed live on the council’s YouTube channel.