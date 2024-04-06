Harrogate Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone by-election: Lib Dem candidate Andrew Timothy aims to become North Yorkshire's youngest councillor at just 25
and live on Freeview channel 276
He believes he can offer that if elected as councillor for Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone on April 11. He’d be the youngest member of North Yorkshire Council at 25.
Originally from the West Midlands, he moved to Harrogate a few years ago to work in a science lab. He lives just outside the division on Leeds Road.
The nature of being on the council where meetings are held during the day means younger people can be put off from standing due to work commitments.
Mr Timothy says his employer will allow him to go part-time so he can fulfil his duties.
He believes his age helps him better understand the challenges facing young people in Harrogate and points to the often-heard complaints that there’s not much for them to do here.
He said: “It’s difficult for young people. We’ve seen youth services cut and teenagers have nowhere to go in Harrogate.”
Mr Timothy believes transport is a big issue for residents in the division and he says they have been let down by the Conservative administration in Northallerton.
He said: “Their record on transport has been really poor.
"We’ve seen how the Station Gateway has got to a point where it now just looks like a face-saving exercise. It’s not worth the £12m spent on it.
“The roads are full of potholes too, patched up on the cheap.”
With his scientific background, he’s looked into a Scottish company that fills in potholes using recycled plastic. He believes it’s the sort of innovative approach needed to get the roads in a better condition.
The Lib Dems have had some bad press lately due to their leader Sir Ed Davey getting dragged into the Post Office scandal and the shock resignation of Pat Marsh, which led to the by-election.
If he’s going to be elected, he’ll need to win over the supporters of the long-serving councillor.
Mr Timothy said “it was right she was suspended and resigned” but that she also “did a lot of good over 30 years”.
Voters go to the polls on April 11 and Mr Timothy wants to be a forensic presence on North Yorkshire Council.