Harrogate stops in silence to watch funeral of the screen at home and on big screens

But the district still did its bit to mark the momentous events taking place at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle.

Following a string of services paying tribute to the Queen in churches in Harrogate, Ripon and more on the Sunday, the next day saw local residents follow the state funeral in London, followed by the military procession to Windsor Castle for a committal service.

Although many people stayed at home for the TV coverage, hundreds of others watched the solemn events unfold live on giant screens in the company of others.

The Royal Hall in Harrogate showed the state funeral for the Queen on a big screen.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a day of history and closed shops there was a strong attendance at Ripon Cathedral in a city the late Queen had strong links with.

Members of the public also turned out at Harrogate's Royal Hall, a venue which the new king, Charles III had a hand in restoring.

Many pubs did remain open in the Harrogate district as world leaders and foreign royalty paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with huge crowds lining the streets of London to see the procession.

But even bars were showing the funeral instead of the usual live sport.

Combined with flags at half mast, floral tributes at war memorials in Harrogate and elsewhere and a book of condolence at civic centres, the ten days of mourning was felt as keenly in this district as elsewhere.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, who earlier had paid tribute to the Queen in the House of Commons on behalf of his constituents.

"Her Majesty’s unmatched sense of duty and service was always carried out with such dignity and grace,” said Mr Jones.

"There is a deep sense of loss for a beloved figure.

"She has been a rock of wisdom, stability and continuity in our world. In times of trouble her words helped us through.

"Her remarkable life leaves a powerful legacy."