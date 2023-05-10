Harrogate Station Gateway: What is next for the £11.2m project after councillors give backing to scheme

As the meeting on Friday went on, there was a feeling that Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors would not countenence handing back over £10m to the government at a time when public money is hard to come by.

When they voted, the lively public gallery had dissipated as residents already sensed the mood of councillors.

It wasn’t a ringing endorsement, however, but they voted by ten to three to back the scheme with some caveats.

The Harrogate Station Gateway project has moved a step forward after councillors gave their backing to the scheme

After the meeting there were relieved smiles in the chamber from Conservative council leader Carl Les and highways boss Keane Duncan who understood the value of councillor support after three public consultations were pretty much split down the middle.

May 30

The next meeting concerning the Station Gateway will take place on May 30 at County Hall in Northallerton.

The council’s Conservative executive is expected to approve sending a full business case to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which originally won the funding from government.

Ahead of the meeting later this month, councillors will receive a detailed report from officers about the scheme, what it seeks to achieve and how it would be delivered.

Councillor Duncan told councillors on Friday that the concerns raised by residents, councillors and businesses will inform the report.

However, it will be published online a week before the meeting takes place so it doesn’t leave much time to make changes.

Autumn

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority is expected to make a decision on the council’s full business case in the autumn.

The council will then award a contract to a building firm to carry out the works.

Galliford Try has already been working with the council to draw up designs and has helped plan the construction phase.

September 14

Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors made it clear they want to have more of a say in how the project develops — both before and during construction.

The committee has no formal powers but a meeting of the area committee is scheduled for September 14 when councillors have asked to receive a report on the project’s progress up to that point.

December

If the business case is approved in the summer, the council is keen to get shovels in the ground as soon as possible.

Councillor Duncan has said construction work could start by the end of this year.

But there’s a tight timescale to complete the project as the Department for Transport expects money earmarked for the Station Gateway to be spent before the end of the current financial year, although some can also be spent in 2024/25.

On Friday, Councillors also asked for a ‘rigorous monitoring system’ to be put in place before construction work starts that examines its impact on traffic, the environment and businesses.