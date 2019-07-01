Harrogate pub withdraws liquor licence application following police opposition

A Harrogate pub's plans to open an extended entertainment area during the UCI Cycling Championships has been withdrawn.

The application for a temporary event notice, which would have allowed the Alexandra Hotel to serve alcohol out the front of the venue in a fenced-off area, was withdrawn ahead of a scheduled hearing by the council's licensing committee on Monday morning.

It comes after North Yorkshire Police had noted their opposition to the application for the Prospect Place pub.

Ahead of the planned meeting, the police's licensing officer Jackie Allen submitted that granting the licence would undermine public safety and the prevention of crime and disorder.

In their objection, police stated the area would already be heavily congested with pedestrians during the week, increasing the risk to public safety during a time when police resources would already be stretched.

People potentially drinking alcohol in the adjacent park was also noted as a concern.

Up to 250,000 fans are expected to descend upon North Yorkshire for the cycling championships, which are set to run from September 22 to 29.

North Yorkshire Police revealed earlier this year that a leave restriction for officers will be implemented in a bid to maximise numbers and resources during the event.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter