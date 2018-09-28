Harrogate pro-EU campaigners to join national protest

Pro-EU campaigners from Harrogate are preparing to combine forces with other groups from across Yorkshire for the National People's Vote march in London.

North Yorkshire for Europe will be organising a coach for local volunteers in Harrogate on Saturday, October 20, joining a fleet of buses travelling from Yorkshire for the march organised by a consortium of nine pro-EU groups including Open Britain.

A gathering will be held by Yorkshire pro-remain groups, from Leeds, York, Sheffield, Hull, Selby , Doncaster and North Yorkshire at the event, which campaigners say could be one of the 'biggest marches since the 2016 referendum' to call for a public vote on the government's Brexit deal.

The group, which was founded in Harrogate earlier this year, say there are no plans to protest the arrival of the 'Save Brexit Rally', a pro-Brexit tour featuring MEP Nigel Farage, which arrives in the district on the same day.

However this Saturday (September, 29) North Yorkshire for Europe will be participating in a national day of action to call for a 'People's Vote' on the government's plans for Brexit.

Staging a People's Vote poll and 'Brexitometer' near the Harrogate War Memorial from 11.30am to 1.30pm, they will be handing out leaflets, collecting signatures and asking people to comment on the government's plans for Brexit.

Over the spring and summer North Yorkshire for Europe campaigners visited ten towns around the county as part of the campaign, this being the third in Harrogate.

Organiser Richard Sadler said: "Over that time it's been very noticeable how opinions have changed. To begin with some were resigned to the fact that Brexit was inevitable - but more and more people are now realising that's not the case."

He added "A hard Brexit would make us all poorer and would have a huge negative impact on this region local businesses, farmers, universities, NHS hospitals, care homes, public services - the list goes on - and that's why many Leave voters are changing their minds."

The coach will be collecting campaigners from outside Harrogate Library on Victoria Avenue, Saturday, October 20 at 7am.