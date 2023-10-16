Harrogate MP’s praises town's 'positive qualities' after Israel-Hamas war sparks rise in anti-semitic activities in UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Jones MP said, although he did not expect to see a rise in anti-semitic incidents in his own constituency, he was aware of reports in London of a rise in tension on the streets between people of different viewpoints.

But, he added, he trusted the “positive qualities” of the community in Harrogate and Knaresborough to ensure calm prevailed here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am unequivocal in my condemnation of the barbaric attacks by Hamas,” said Mr Jones.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am unequivocal in my condemnation of the barbaric attacks by Hamas," - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“Some will argue there is a back story but I do not believe that any context can excuse the evil that was visited upon innocent people.

"The reports I have read show a level of brutality deliberately targeted at innocent civilians unlike that which any of us could imagine.

"I know that North Yorkshire, and Harrogate and Knaresborough in particular, are tolerant, generous and welcoming places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a time when calmness, tolerance and respect are needed more than ever before.”

The Harrogate MP's comments follow a warning by North Yorkshire Police that reports of hate crime would be taken “extremely seriously”.

Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke said: “I would like to stress that at North Yorkshire Police we are mindful that many people will be concerned about what is unfolding in Israel and Gaza and that this has the potential to increase fear and tension within our own communities.

"We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to investigate any incidents, identify suspect(s) and take robust and appropriate action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 1,400 Israelis have died since Hamas launched its murderous attacks on civilians on Saturday, October 7.

Authorities in Gaza say ongoing Israeli air strikes have so far killed 2,450 people, a quarter of them children, with almost 10,000 wounded.