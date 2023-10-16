Harrogate MP’s praises town's 'positive qualities' after Israel-Hamas war sparks rise in anti-semitic activities in UK
Andrew Jones MP said, although he did not expect to see a rise in anti-semitic incidents in his own constituency, he was aware of reports in London of a rise in tension on the streets between people of different viewpoints.
But, he added, he trusted the “positive qualities” of the community in Harrogate and Knaresborough to ensure calm prevailed here.
“I am unequivocal in my condemnation of the barbaric attacks by Hamas,” said Mr Jones.
“Some will argue there is a back story but I do not believe that any context can excuse the evil that was visited upon innocent people.
"The reports I have read show a level of brutality deliberately targeted at innocent civilians unlike that which any of us could imagine.
"I know that North Yorkshire, and Harrogate and Knaresborough in particular, are tolerant, generous and welcoming places.
"It is a time when calmness, tolerance and respect are needed more than ever before.”
The Harrogate MP's comments follow a warning by North Yorkshire Police that reports of hate crime would be taken “extremely seriously”.
Chief Superintendent Catherine Clarke said: “I would like to stress that at North Yorkshire Police we are mindful that many people will be concerned about what is unfolding in Israel and Gaza and that this has the potential to increase fear and tension within our own communities.
"We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to investigate any incidents, identify suspect(s) and take robust and appropriate action.”
A total of 1,400 Israelis have died since Hamas launched its murderous attacks on civilians on Saturday, October 7.
Authorities in Gaza say ongoing Israeli air strikes have so far killed 2,450 people, a quarter of them children, with almost 10,000 wounded.
Anyone with any concerns, or who has been a victim of or witnessed any hate offences in North Yorkshire, should contact the police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.