Harrogate MP's alarm at potential 'industrialisation' of rural area on edge of Knaresborough
Andrew Jones is joining community leaders in voicing concerns over plans to build a new asphalt factory next to the Allerton Waste Recovery Park which was itself the subject of controversy nearly a decade ago.
When the planning application was first introduced last year, Tynedale Roadstone Ltd said it wanted to use “vacant brownfield land” at Allerton Park to meet growing demand for asphalt from road surfacing and road maintenance companies in Yorkshire.
But local councillors, including Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones and Harrogate District Green Party, questioned the location of the proposed site and expressed concern over the likely impact of an influx of heavy goods vehicles.
The company has now submitted an updated environmental statement to accompany its plans which include a site office, car parking, material storage bays, lighting, hard standing and the removal of trees.
But Mr Jones says local feeling remains anxious at the firm’s proposals.
"I worked with residents groups and parish councils campaigning against the incinerator being built,” he said.
"Part of our objections was the potential for 'industrial creep' in the area.
"I have already registered my objection when the application was at an earlier stage.
"I have read the new documents the applicants have submitted and I do not believe the concerns I raised have been adequately addressed.
"Those concerns include the potential for further industrial creep, the pollution caused by the production process, traffic movements during the working day which ends, according to the planning statement, at 11pm and the potential for ground water contamination.
"I am concerned the plant will, in due course, become a 24/7 operation."
"Because this is an update to the planning application I have submitted a further objection and I encourage those in the neighbourhood who want to make their own representation to do so urgently.”
Residents can submit their objections to North Yorkshire Council by October 25 at [email protected] or by writing to Planning department, County Hall, Northallerton, DL7 8AH.