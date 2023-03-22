Harrogate MP warns that Nidd water quality campaign needs 'big effort' and should follow Ilkley’s example

Andrew Jones met with Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore by the banks of the Wharfe in Ilkley to discuss the factors that made Ilkley’s bathing water status application two years ago a success.

Although this not the case with all similar applications, the Cromwheel area of the Wharfe in Ilkley,was given bathing water status in 2021.

But the Harrogate MP learned that Ilkley's success followed months of preparation by Ilkley Clean River Group backed my Mr Moore.

Water quality visit - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones with Robbie Moore MP for Keighley and Ilkley at the Cromwheel in Ilkley.

“I think there are some key learnings we can use to replicate that success for the Lido," said Andrew Jones MP after the meeting.

"Specifically we must demonstrate high levels of use at the Lido over late spring and early summer.

"So we need a comprehensive record of swimming activity, fishing, paddling, picknicking and any other activities.

"This means a big effort monitoring usage and that will require a lot of volunteers.”

In the case of the Wharfe at Ilkley, useage of the area was monitored between May and September and the data supplied to DEFRA who assessed and then approved the application.

In the view of Harrogate and Knaresborough's MP, the current all-party campaign here to achieve bathing water status for the Nidd, which also includes Nidd Action Group and a whole range of local councillors, will require a similar effort.

Achieving the status involves the Environment Agency monitoring pollution levels at the site and formulating a plan to improve water quality.

Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore said: “I know from our experience that getting bathing water status isn’t easy and achieving the status is only the first step to solving the problem.”

If you would like to volunteer to support the bathing water status application you can do so by emailing Andrew on [email protected] and a member of his team will contact you to discuss how you can help.