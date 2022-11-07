Harrogate MP set for first Instagram Q&A session with constituents to 'demystify' how Parliament works

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is asking residents to submit their questions to him in his first Instagram Q&A session. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is asking residents to submit their questions about Parliamentary processes, history and customs in his first Instagram Q&A session.

The MP's step into a very 21st century medium of communication comes as part of UK Parliament Week running from November 14-20.

“Parliament should be accessible to everybody" said Mr Jones.

"That’s why I want to demystify the terms, processes and traditions that surround parliamentary business.

"If you want to know more about how Parliament works please do join in on Instagram.

“From ‘why are the seats green?’ to ‘what is in the box in front of the Prime Minister?’, whatever your question I want to get you the answer.

"And it seems somehow appropriate to use 21st century social media to reveal the secrets of centuries-old traditions.”

You can post your question on Mr Jones’s Instagram page, andrewjonesmp, using the ‘stories’ feature which can be accessed by clicking his profile picture.

Questions can be submitted next Thursday, November 17 from noon.

The most popular topics will be chosen for video explanations by Mr Jones which will be made public on Friday, November 18.

UK Parliament Week (UKPW) is an annual event, spreading the word about what Parliament is, what it does and how people can get involved.