Harrogate MP says he is keen to hear concerns of constituents at pop-up clinic

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is holding a pop-up advice clinic at Knaresborough market on Wednesday, August 16.

No appointment is needed; just turn up and speak to Mr Jones between 9am and 3pm and raise whatever is concerning you.

A member of his team will also be present to take notes.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is to hold a pop-up advice clinic at Knaresborough market. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Mr Jones said: “It is important that Members of Parliament are visible in the community which is why I hold advice clinics at community events.

"Just a couple of weeks ago I was at the Bilton & Woodfield Community Library open day and next Wednesday’s session follows on from my last busy pop-up clinic at Knaresborough market.

“It is also important to be at these events because sometimes people can’t get to formal appointments at my office but can raise issues alongside doing their shopping or attending a community event.”