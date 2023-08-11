News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Harrogate MP says he is keen to hear concerns of constituents at pop-up clinic

Harrogate’s MP has said his regular clinics are invaluable in responding to issues that matter to his constituents as he announces his latest one next week.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is holding a pop-up advice clinic at Knaresborough market on Wednesday, August 16.

No appointment is needed; just turn up and speak to Mr Jones between 9am and 3pm and raise whatever is concerning you.

A member of his team will also be present to take notes.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is to hold a pop-up advice clinic at Knaresborough market. (Picture Gerard Binks)Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is to hold a pop-up advice clinic at Knaresborough market. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is to hold a pop-up advice clinic at Knaresborough market. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Jones said: “It is important that Members of Parliament are visible in the community which is why I hold advice clinics at community events.

"Just a couple of weeks ago I was at the Bilton & Woodfield Community Library open day and next Wednesday’s session follows on from my last busy pop-up clinic at Knaresborough market.

“It is also important to be at these events because sometimes people can’t get to formal appointments at my office but can raise issues alongside doing their shopping or attending a community event.”

Mr Jones runs more formal sessions several times a month and these can be booked by contacting his office on 01423 529614 or emailing him at [email protected] with your contact details.

Related topics:Andrew JonesHarrogateKnaresboroughParliament