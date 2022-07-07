Harrogate MP says Boris Johnson has made 'correct but belated' decision to resign

MP Andrew Jones yesterday called on Boris Johnson to quit, saying "we have come to the end of the road with this prime minister".

Mr Johnson quit as Conservative leader today - but said he would continue to serve as prime minister until the party chooses his successor.

In a letter to his constituents, MP Andrew Jones said he had hoped the prime minister might have "changed his behaviours" following last month's vote of confidence.

However, Mr Jones added it is "clear" that "the same old process of the truth being reached through the most tortuous of processes" have followed.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I have over a long period disagreed with some of the prime minister's decisions. You may remember that I called for Dominic Cummings to resign over the infamous ‘Barnard Castle eye test’ incident.

"I refused to vote with the government when the prime minister wanted us to change the standards rules to save Owen Paterson who had clearly broken them.

"I was quite clear in my comments about Partygate when I said that 'law-makers cannot be law-breakers'.

"I backed that up when it came to the recent no confidence vote where I did not support the prime minister."

Mr Jones added he now looks forward to a "calmer, honest and transparent approach to our national politics" after the prime minister announced his resignation outside No 10 this afternoon.

During his speech, the prime minister said it is "clearly now the will" of Conservative MPs that there should be a new leader.

It follows a wave of goverment resignations which was triggered by revelations about the prime minister's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

More than 40 ministers and aides quit yesterday - a record for a 24-hour period.

And even late into the night and this morning, the resignations continued.

This included the high-profile departures of chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid who among other senior MPs are expected to put their names forward to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

There will be a leadership election and candidates will have to secure the backing of Tory MPs, with the final two candidates going to a ballot of party members.

It is the backbench 1922 committee that will decide the timetable for the leadership election and an announcement on when the process will begin is expected next week.