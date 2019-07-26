Harrogate MP returns to backbenches as Boris Johnson makes ministerial decisions

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has not been asked by the Prime Minister to continue in a ministerial role.

As a result, Mr Jones will be returning to the backbenches and is finishing his time as rail minister in the Department for Transport.

Reacting to the news, Mr Jones said: “I have enjoyed being a Minister in the Department for Transport, as I have every job I have done.

“Being able to influence decisions directly with civil servants, other Ministers and interested groups is great. However, I look forward very much to continuing campaigning for Harrogate, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and the surrounding villages from the backbenches.

"Representing the area where I have lived for decades is what I went in to politics to do. No matter what government role I have occupied that has always been my focus. It is a great privilege to continue doing that.”

Reflecting on his time as rail minster, Mr Jones said: “I have overseen a great many projects – some started before my time and completed during my tenure, some began and finished while I’ve been in post and some I started but they are not yet completed.

“It is though a team approach. In the transport team of which I am proud to have been a part, we have seen rail passenger numbers grow to their highest level ever, more services on our network than ever before, and we are in a huge change over of train fleet equivalent in scale to when our country went from steam to diesel.

“Looking locally, we are seeing new northern services including ones to and from Harrogate, our area becoming a low emission bus town, the emphasis on electric cars and many more initiatives. The main changes that people have commented on are the removal of the old Pacer trains and the new London services. Both projects underway, with exciting times ahead."

