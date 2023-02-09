Harrogate MP calls for action after Pannal Ash accident in which two pupils were seriously injured

Mr Jones has written to the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire, Lisa Winward asking that mobile speed cameras are used on Yew Tree Lane and Green Lane as precautionary measures while the police investigate the cause of the shocking incident.

The two 15-year-old boys were walking to school when they were hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning on Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashville College.

The boys suffered severe, potentially life changing injuries and were airlifted to hospital where they underwent several operations.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is calling for new measures after the recent horrific accident in Pannal Ash which saw two pupils badly injured.

In his correspondence with the Chief Constable, Andrew Jones MP asks if she will support traffic calming measures in the area including the introduction of a 20mph zone outside the entrances to local schools Ashville College and Rossett School.

Mr Jones said: “I have been supporting residents in the area for some time in their requests for the county council to work with the police to reduce speeds.

"While we do not yet know if speed was the cause of this incident we do know that it is a real problem on the long straight roads near Rosset School and Ashville College.

“There is already a 20mph limit outside the Pannal Ash Road entrance to Rosset School but no obvious speed signage on Green Lane nor outside the entrance to Ashville on Yew Tree Lane.

"This seems odd and is something I would like the county council – who are the highways authority - to look at immediately.

“As a precaution I have asked if police speed checks can be increased in the area while we await the investigation’s outcome

"As soon as the investigation is completed any lessons must be identified and actions taken.

"Road safety around schools, all schools, is a priority.”

Local residents in the Pannal Ash area have long called for a new 20mph speed limit zone to be introduced.