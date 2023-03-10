Harrogate MP backs villagers' concerns over potential plans for a major solar farm

Mr Andrew Jones said residents in Scotton, Farnham and Brearton had contacted him concerned about the lack of any information about proposals for a solar farm in the area by UK energy firm Gridserve.

There have also been objections from parish councils, Harrogate Ramblers, the Harrogate and Dales Horse Riding Association and, even, the local Green Party.

So far, the company Gridserve has put an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) scoping opinion application to Harrogate Borough Council as it considers building a Solar Generation Power Plant & Substation covering 88 hectares of farmland between Scotton and Brearton.

(Picture Gerard Binks)

Should it go further, it could result in thousands of solar panels generating up to 49.9 megawatts of green energy that could power up to 14,000 homes.

But the 600 villagers in Scotton are worried about the closeness to public paths and the village school and the potential toll of construction lorries in their area.

And they say they have been left in the dark since Harrogate Borough Council sent a response about the EIA to Gridserve at the end of July 2021.

Now Andrew Jones MP says he, too, wants more information.

“I have been in touch with the council’s planning department and no planning application has been submitted since that date,” said the Harrogate and Knaresborough MP.

"From talking to many local people, I know that residents feel very much like the threat of an application is hanging over them.

"No one disputes the need for renewable energy.

"It is primarily the location and effect on agricultural land which is the issue.

“I have, therefore, written to Gridserve to ask their intentions for the land.

"I hope, given the local opposition, that they will be reconsidering the plans.”

