News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Harrogate MP backs Rishi Sunak on delay to petrol car ban in disagreement with charity on climate change record

Harrogate's MP has mounted a robust defence of the Government's record on climate change after a rare attack by a respected Harrogate environmental charity.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Addressing criticism by the usually non-political Zero Carbon Harrogate, Andrew Jones MP said the UK had "decarbonised faster than any other G7 country since 1990".

The Government's announcement last month of a delay to the petrol car ban was described by many political commentators as a major shift on green policies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Mr Jones is sticking to his guns on backing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to put back the deadline for fossil fuel cars.

Most Popular
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is sticking to his guns on backing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to put back the deadline for fossil fuel cars. (Picture Gerard Binks)Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is sticking to his guns on backing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to put back the deadline for fossil fuel cars. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones is sticking to his guns on backing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to put back the deadline for fossil fuel cars. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, who has until now enjoyed a cooperative relationship with environmental charity Zero Carbon Harrogate, said the UK was still setting an international example on the road to net zero.

"The deadline of 2050 has not changed and the Prime Minister has rightly acknowledged that some policies, such as those involving electric vehicles (EVs) and oil-fire boilers in rural areas, were not viable within the previously set deadline,” said Mr Jones.

"The revised phase out for sales of new petrol and diesel cars is 2035 as opposed to 2030.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This puts us in the same position as France, Germany, Spain and several US states.

"I am aware that the UK has historically produced emissions through industrialisation, though the Government is only responsible for tackling domestic emissions produced now.

"We have decarbonised faster than any other G7 country since 1990.

"Our reduction in emissions is 48 per cent.

"The figure for France is 22 per cent, the US has seen no change at all and China has gone 300 per cent in the other direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What is important now is international cooperation so that other, larger carbon-emitting countries can follow the UK’s lead and prevent the worst effects of climate change, as set out in your email, from happening."

The Harrogate MP said he had been working with Government ministers on National Grid capacity to support the switch to electric.

And he claimed fuel poverty had fallen by approximately a third since he became an MP in 2010.

Related topics:Zero Carbon HarrogateGovernmentRishi SunakChinaGovernment ministersEVsKnaresborough