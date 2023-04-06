Harrogate MP backs new action on poorly-repaired utility roadworks which cause misery for motorists
Harrogate’s MP has spoken of drivers’ frustration over the disruption caused by road works by utility companies with the hope the latter “up their game”.
Andrew Jones MP’s comments follow news of a new performance-based inspection regime coming into force this month which targets utilities not pulling their weight when it comes to reinstating roads they have dug-up.
Prior to the new regulations around 30 per cent of utility companies’ street works were inspected.
This meant that poor work often went undetected.
This was compounded because works which the highways authority checked did not depend on the company in question’s record of doing a good job.
The average failure rate of road reinstatements after utility work nationally is nine per cent though the worst performer comes in at 63 per cent.
Mr Jones said: “Even if the utilities are doing valuable work laying durable gas pipes or future-proofing broadband cables, temporary traffic lights or a diversion sign are always frustrating.
"This is made even worse when the road re-instatement is shoddy and needs redoing.
"I regularly receive correspondence from across the constituency highlighting examples of this.
“Utilities need to ensure they make good any dug-up surfaces and get it right first time.
"I hope that this new approach will ensure the good guys are left alone and the not-so-good guys up their game.”
The new rules aim to ensure more inspections for the worst offenders - up to 100 per cent - with fewer for companies which pass their inspections.