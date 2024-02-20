Harrogate MP Andrew Jones says Liberal Democrats ‘must have known’ about councillor’s antisemitic comments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a strongly worded statement, Mr Jones said he was “shocked and appalled” by her remarks on social media platform X.

Yesterday (Monday) Councillor Marsh, who represents Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone in Harrogate, was suspended from sitting as a Liberal Democrat councillor, with the party condemning her “appalling antisemitic views”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has denied her comments were antisemitic and now sits as an independent councillor on North Yorkshire Council.

Andrew Jones has accused the Liberal Democrats of being aware of Councillor Pat Marsh’s antisemitic comments

Mr Jones suggested she had been making antisemitic tweets for weeks before they came to light.

He said: “Councillor Marsh chose to express herself in clearly antisemitic terms.

"It is reasonable to assume that because of the repeated language she uses over a sustained period that these are her real views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was shocked too that she has been doing this nearly a month and it seems no-one in the Liberal Democrats sought to stop her from doing so or questioned it.

“She was the most senior elected Liberal Democrat in Harrogate and Knaresborough, chairing the planning committee and the area committee.

"They must have known.”

A Liberal Democrats spokesperson said there was “literally no evidence” to back up Mr Jones’ “unsubstantiated” claims.

They added: “Ms Marsh was removed from her role in the party long before Andrew Jones made a comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Andrew Jones had never raised these appalling remarks with the Liberal Democrats, until this afternoon in a press comment.

“These antisemitic views have no place in our party or our country.”

Campaign Against Antisemitism said the party had acted in a “swift and decisive” manner following the Tweets.

Responding to Councillor Marsh’s comments, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon, who will stand against Andrew Jones at the general election, said: “Antisemitism has no place in our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are dreadful comments and it’s right she was removed from her local role as well as suspended from the party.”