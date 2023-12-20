Harrogate 'man of community' launches confident bid to win chance to fight in former Tory minister's seat

A Harrogate ‘man of the community’ has launched his campaign for the Labour nomination for Skipton and Ripon with the confidence that Conservative MP Julian Smith's seat is vulnerable at the next General Election.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Watt, 46, who has worked as a manager in the NHS for 15 years and is a key figure in Starbeck Residents Association, says the polls show the former Northern Ireland Secretary is no longer in a strong position to hold onto the seat he first won in 2010.

And Mr Watt says his background and experience makes him the ideal candidate to become an effective MP for local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We need a candidate who not only has a track record of organising excellent campaigns but who is dedicated to public service and can hit the ground running should they be elected by local voters."

General election hopes - Harrogate man Chris Watt, third from left, out on the doorstep with the team from Skipton and Ripon Labour Party. (Picture contributed)

Candidates have until January 10, 2024 to put forward their names to stand against Julian Smith when the General Election is called at some point next year.

Julian Smith CBE currently holds a majority of 23,694 after his victory at the 2019 general election which saw a landslide for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But with the polls remaining firmly negative for the Government, there are predictions the former Tory chief whip could narrowly lose the Skipton and Ripon constituency next time round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Political forecasting web site predicts Labour will take 34.1% of the votes in the seat, as compared to 32.2% for the Conservatives.

Although Skipton and Ripon is not one of the Labour Party’s target seats, Chris Watt is already out on the campaign trail buoyed by Keir Mather’s win for Labour in the nearby Tory stronghold of Selby and Ainsty in July’s by-election.

Mr Watt said: "It has been great to be out on the doorstep with the team from Skipton and Ripon Labour Party.

"I have nearly 30 years of campaigning experience for the community and party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ripon needs a Labour MP who can hit the ground running and work with Keir Starmer to deliver a brighter future for the area.”