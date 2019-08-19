Harrogate local plan consultation extended

The consultation period for Harrogate's crucial local plan has been extended to allow residents to have their say on the blueprint which will shape the district's future.

The consultation period, which began on July 26, was initially meant to run for six weeks up until September 6.

However, the period has now been extended to September 20, to allow for the MM162a main modification, which includes the phasing, delivery and windfall allowance of the plan, to be included.

The latest round of consultation relates only to the main modifications made to the plan by Government Inspector Richard Schofield.

The latest version of the plan has seen two additional sites cut from the blueprint, making it 13 in total that Government Inspector Richard Schofield has requested be deleted.

The most recent developments slashed include site H17 – a proposal to redevelop Heath Lodge Care Home on Pannal Ash Road into 11 dwellings.

Mr Schofield, who is tasked with making sure the plan is ‘sound’, also rejected plans to develop a field on the western edge of Green Hammerton into a neighbourhood consisting of up to 54 homes.

It’s the most significant development in the plan made public by the Government Inspector since his first major round of feedback in March, which saw 11 sites – containing more than 1,000 proposed homes- slashed from the plan.

The inspector also requested the council carry out additional studies into the broad locations where a new village could be built.

For more information and advice on how to respond to the consultation people can visit: http://consult.harrogate.gov.uk

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporter