Harrogate Local Plan Brief: What happens next?

A series of public hearings to scrutinize how, and where the district will grow through to 2035 have begun.

Harrogate Borough Council’s draft Local Plan initially went to hearings this week, led by government inspector Richard Schofield

Up to 20 days of hearings in total could potentially be held, examining the council’s proposals, on issues ranging from where housing could be built, to finding sites for new employment developments.

They will continue next week, from Tuesday to Thursday (January, 22-24).

These will cover: Tuesday, 10 am: Site allocations: Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon

Continued from 2pm

Wednesday, 10am: Local Service: Centre Allocations: Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge

2pm: Primary Service Village Allocations

Thursday, 10am: Secondary Service Village Allocations

2pm: Melmerby Employment Allocations

A zone is currently mapped out in the Green Hammerton and Cattal area, in planning documents. Here HBC has said it believes a site for the settlement can be put forward.

This choice will be raised in the upcoming examinations, and the specific site will be allocated following development of a New Settlement Development Plan Document. Consultation will be held on a draft of this ‘in the Spring/Summer of 2019,’ before its own examination in 2020. The timeline for adoption of the overall Local Plan is Spring 2019.

However HBC have said this will be dependent on the outcome of the hearings, and findings of the inspector. They could recommend that changes are made by the council before it can proceed.

Once in place it’s expected to help district planners control or restrict development outside of the sites laid out in the plan.

