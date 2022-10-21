Harrogate Lib Dems slam Truss, Boris and ‘chaotic’ Tories as they prepare their battle plans

As speculation grows that Boris Johnson is preparing to join the race to retake his old job, Harrogate Lib Dems said the country was crying out for the right policies, rather than a revolving door to power.

And that meant a general election.

Responding to Liz Truss’s resignation as PM, Monika Slater, Liberal Democrat Councillor for the Bilton Grange & New Park division, said: “Boris Johnson failed our country and Liz Truss trashed our economy.

“People in Harrogate and Knaresborough deserve better than this incompetent and chaotic government, which has sent mortgages spiralling while our NHS services are at breaking point.

“The Conservative party have proven time and time again they are not fit to lead our great country.

“This country needs a general election and Harrogate MP Andrew Jones and other Conservative MPs cannot prop up more chaotic governments.

“At the next election people across Harrogate and Knaresborough will be backing the Liberal Democrats to get a fair deal on the NHS and the cost of living instead of more Conservative chaos.

"The last Conservative Leadership campaign took longer than her time in office.

“Whomever they elect next will be the third PM this year- the Conservatives can not keep their own house in order.

"We can not trust them with the country and they must know voters will show them the door given half a chance.”

As Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt emerged as likely contenders to be the fourth Tory leader since June 2019 (May, Johnson, Truss), Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dems are preparing for battle.

David Goode, chair of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Local Party, said “We are moving at pace to select a parliamentary candidate.

"It is a rigorous process for a target seat but, be in no doubt, we are planning to fight Harrogate and Knaresborough to win at the next election, whenever that maybe.